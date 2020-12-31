How Bjorn finally proves he’s Ragnar’s true heir

In season 3, Ragnar leads the Vikings in a raid on Paris that is at least partially based on history. After struggling to gain the advantage, he fakes his own death — even going so far as to let others hold a funeral for him, where he hides inside a casket. When the Franks bring the casket inside the city, it becomes a Trojan horse of sorts as Ragnar leaps out and takes the princess hostage. He demands they open the city gates, and then his army enters and takes control. To ensure his plan’s success, Ragnar needs to keep it a secret from almost everyone, but he does tell his son Bjorn.

Fast-forward to Vikings season 6B — Bjorn uses a very similar method to achieve a win for the Vikings. After a loss to the foreign army of Rus in the middle of the season, he needs a new strategy to win. He sends word, in the form of King Hakon (Mishaël Lopes Cardozo), to the Rus camp that he’s dead. Hakon pretends to defect, leading the newly confident Rus to attack Kattegat, believing they’ll win without Bjorn there to lead his people. However, Bjorn is not dead, so he and his army attack them viciously. This finally proves to Bjorn’s younger brother and rival Ivar that he is the true heir to their father Ragnar.

