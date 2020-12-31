Here’s what’s leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in Canada in January

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in January 2021.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Netflix and Prime Video, check out our respective ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in January:
Amazon Prime Video
- Airplane! (January 1st)
- Disturbia (January 1st)
- Dreamgirls (January 1st)
- Elizabethtown (January 1st)
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (January 1st)
- How To Train Your Dragon (January 1st)
- Madagascar (January 1st)
- She’s The Man (January 1st)
- Star Trek (January 1st)
- Transformers (January 1st)
- Transformers: Dark Of The Moon (January 1st)
- Abduction (2011) (January 4th)
- Will & Grace (January 15th)
- Carnage (January 17th)
- Apollo 11 (January 20th)
- Serenity (January 24th)
- Arctic (January 31st)
- Assassination Nation (January 31st)
Netflix
- Crazy Rich Asians (January 5th)
- The Nun (January 5th)
- Mary Poppins (January 8th)
- Waco: Limited Series (January 15th)
- Captain America: The First Avenger (January 24th)
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (January 31st)
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (January 31st)
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (January 31st)
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (January 31st)
Crave
- U2 Live in London: Director’s Cut (January 1st)
- Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (January 2nd)
- 60 Minutes Sports: Season 5, episode 1 (January 2)
- Little Woman (January 3rd)
- Batman Returns (January 3rd)
- Die Hard (January 3rd)
- Die Hard 2 (January 3rd)
- Edward Scissorhands (January 3rd)
- Gremlins (January 3rd)
- Lethal Weapon (January 3rd)
- Santa Fake (January 3rd)
- Santa’s Little Helper (January 3rd)
- Serendipity (January 3rd)
- Sleepless in Seattle (January 3rd)
- The Family Stone (January 3rd)
- You’ve Got Mail (January 3rd)
- Underground (January 4th)
- Hard Sun: Season 1 (January 5th)
- Escape Room (January 6th)
- Long Hot Summers: The Story of the Style Council (January 6th)
- Silent Night: A Song For The World (January 10th)
- Disco (January 13th)
- Jallikattu (January 13th)
- Our Lady for the Nile( (January 13th)
- Lina from Lima (January 13th)
- Sole (January 13th)
- Stories From the Chestnut Moods (January 13th)
- The Antenna (January 13th)
- Miss Bala (January 14th)
- Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club (January 17th)
- The Princess Bride (January 17th)
- Greta (January 25th)
- The Wrong Patient (January 26th)
- Awareness, Acceptance, and Action: Bell Let’s Talk (January 28th)
- Cold Water Cowboys: Season 3 (January 31st)
- Ethel & Ernest (January 31st)
- Love Jack Ed (January 31st)
- Mountain Men (January 31st)
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (January 31st)
- On the Basis of Sex (January 31st)
- R.I.P.D (January 31st)
- Slaughterhouse Rulez (January 31st)
- The Company Men (January 31st)
- Killer Joe (January 31st)
- Head Full of Honey (January 31st)
- Get Smart (January 31st)
- The Ugly Truth (January 31st)
- The Whistleblower (January 31st)
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona (January 31st)
- Walk the Line (January 31st)
- Woman in Gold (January 31st)