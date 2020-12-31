Here’s how your favourite stars are bringing in 2021

2020 was a tough year for everyone. The coronavirus pandemic forced one and all to adapt to the new normal. Be it lifestyle changes or being over cautious with stepping out in public, there were several things that happened which we couldn’t have foreseen. With the year finally coming to an end, mixed emotions take over the country, while some are ecstatic with it ending, others are feeling grateful for what the year brought with it. On the last day of the year, we thought about bringing to you details about how your favourite stars will be bidding adieu to the year. So sit back and scroll through…
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Ranbir and Alia will be welcoming the New Year in Ranthambore with their respective families in attendance. The couple is on a family trip to enjoy the wildlife of the country and unwind in an exotic location surrounded by the forest.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh always keep their fans guessing about their holiday locations however this time, it is no surprise. The couple was spotted by fans in Jaipur and will be welcoming the New Year with grandeur.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan fly to Gstaad every year to welcome the New Year however this year will be different for them. As Kareena is expecting her second child soon, the couple has decided to bring in the New Year with family and close friends in Mumbai itself.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have never accepted their relationship in public however, the couple made it rather obvious by leaving together for the year-end vacation. Kiara and Sidharth are holidaying in the Maldives and pictures of their holiday are already creating a stir online.
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday
The newest couple of Bollywood, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday too will be welcoming the New Year in each other’s company in the Maldives. The duo flew to the island yesterday and have been constantly updating their fans with dreamy pictures. Ishaan and Ananya will welcome the New Year surrounded by captivating views.
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Goa is a destination which is a hit among Bollywood stars currently. Several celebs are there to welcome the New Year and unwind closer to home. Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra and others will be bringing in the New Year in Goa in the company of their respective families.
Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur
Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur were clicked leaving for Alibaug yesterday. The couple was clicked at the Gateway of India taking a speed boat to Alibaug with their family. So it is clear that Vidya will be welcoming the New Year with her family in Alibaug and it surely will be relaxing for the actress.