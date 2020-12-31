Guy Fieri Once Admitted To ‘Always’ Getting ‘Busted’ by His Wife for Buying Too Much of 1 Pantry Staple

Guy Fieri is a TV personality, Food Network star, and celebrity chef. He keeps his kitchen stocked with all of his favorite ingredients so he can whip up some “off the hook” meals in no time. But in years past the 52-year-old has admitted he often gets called out by his wife for buying too much of one pantry staple.

Guy Fieri attends Carnival Cruise Line’s Summertime Beer-B-Que in 2016 | Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Guy Fieri once said his wife makes him put back canned tomatoes

Apparently, the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives can’t get enough of canned tomatoes. In a February 2015 interview with Food Network’s FN Dish, Fieri discussed all things grocery shopping while promoting his latest TV show, Guy’s Grocery Games.

Asked to name who is “spendthrift” at the grocery store, Fieri didn’t hesitate to name his longtime wife, Lori Fieri.

“She holds the ground on what’s going on, what we’re buying: ‘We don’t need that,’” he said.

The restauranteur added that whenever he puts a can of tomatoes in their cart, she puts them back.

“You know what I always get busted for? Tomato sauce,” he said. “Every time I see San Marzano tomatoes and I buy them, she’s like, ‘Enough.’ I’ll put them in the cart and then I’ll walk away to go do something else. I’ll come back and the tomatoes are gone. She’s had them put back. ‘We have enough tomatoes.’”

Guy Fieri with his wife, Lori Fieri, at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony | Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

RELATED: How Did Guy Fieri Meet His Wife? How Many Kids Do They Have?

But every so often Fieri proves they do indeed need to keep a healthy supply of canned tomatoes in their house.

“So once in a while through the course of the year when I go to make sauce for when I’m doing something, and when we don’t have tomato sauce, I give her the big ‘Aha! You see?’” he added.

Ina Garten keeps her pantry stocked with the same canned tomatoes

Fieri isn’t the only celebrity chef who is a fan of San Marzano tomatoes. The longtime host of Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, likes them too. Sometimes to the dismay and delights of fans, Garten says “good” when describing an ingredient. Not always sure of what she means — Expensive? Fresh? Homemade? — fans want specifics.

When it comes to canned tomatoes, Garten is giving details. On her Barefoot Contessa website’s “shop” page, she lists 26 and counting ingredients she loves. Nestled between Urbani White Truffle Butter and Tate’s Chocolate Chip Cookies are San Marzano tomatoes.

Garten reaches for this particular brand when she’s making anything with canned tomatoes. Take a look inside Garten’s pantry and don’t be surprised to find San Marzano tomatoes.

RELATED: ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’: All the Rules Restaurants Must Follow on Guy Fieri’s Hit Food Network Show

Guy Fieri’s marinara sauce recipe calls for the same tomatoes

Want to try Fieri’s go-to brand of canned tomatoes in a recipe? Start with the marinara sauce featured in his recipe for Hunter’s Hero on Food Network.com. It specifically calls for six cups of San Marzano tomatoes as the base for the sauce. Ready in just over an hour this recipe only requires a handful of ingredients.