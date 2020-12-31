‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Are Jordan Ashford’s Sins Too Great For Curtis and TJ?

‘General Hospital’ (GH) spoilers indicate Jordan Ashford’s (Brianna Nicole Henry) been on our list for a while now. We think she’s handled the Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) issue terribly.

With such a huge threat looming over her family, it was irresponsible for her not to tell them something. At least make sure they knew to take precautions. We believe if she’d been sincere about a danger related to a case, TJ Ashford (Tahj Bellow) would have been reasonable in doing whatever she felt was needed.

She chose to go another way, and now she’s suffering the consequences. Can she come back from it? Here’s what you need to know.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Selfish

First, General Hospital spoilers indicate we think there was a bit of self-serving behavior behind her choices. She helped frame a man, and we believe she was afraid of admitting it to anyone—even Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner).

It seems she really only tells people things when there’s no other option. Not a great way to keep one’s family safe when “no option” doesn’t involve a danger level—just being caught in a lie. Those lies recently came to light, and it made things so much worse.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Busted!

To start with, Curtis found out she’d been lying about Marcus Taggert (Real Andrews) being dead. Knowing she’d hidden something so huge from him hurt. And we think it should have. Jordan was going on about protecting him and not wanting much of this to fall back on him.

However, he was already neck-deep. He’d found out about the frame job. He helped her investigate the house Cyrus was using, and even impersonated a doctor to keep investigating.

That’s a pretty big involvement and a couple of crimes, at least. If she was going to let him in that much, he should have been in all the way. We have a feeling if he’d known, he could have done something to keep this mess of an exposure from happening.

At the very least, she let him really suffer emotionally over that death. We really don’t see him forgiving all this. At least, not without a lot of time and work. And he’s not the only one.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Estranged

We have a feeling Jordan better get used to spending time along. When TJ found out Jordan lied to Molly Lansing-Davis (Haley Pullos), he was devastated. Because of that lie, Molly slept with another man, crushed over his rejection.

And now TJ is as well. It seems he and Molly are already working through that, but we think it’s going to take a long time for the sting to go away. And he likely won’t have a thing to do with Jordan in the meantime.

We think TJ has every right to be furious, but it could end up doing one thing. With both of them being hurt by Jordan’s lies, this could help bring Molly and TJ even closer together.

