Gazelle’s Used Device Trade-In Program to End Next Year

Long-running used smartphone buyer Gazelle has announced the coming end of its trade-in program, which accepts people’s old iPhones, iPads, and Macs in exchange for cash.



The company revealed the news in an email to customers, explaining that it will no longer offer its trade-in option from February 1, 2021. Customers have until January 31 to get a quote and complete a trade-in, while anyone who has already initiated a trade-in can expect it to continue as normal.

Beginning February 1st, 2021, we will no longer be offering our trade-in option on Gazelle. If you have a trade-in that is in process right now, your trade-in will continue as planned. You can also still log in to your account to view the status of your current trade-ins. You will still be able to buy high quality used electronics for a fraction of the price from our online store. We’re excited to continue to help you save with awesome prices on used smart devices!

In future, Gazelle intends to focus on its in-store ecoATM kiosks, which offer instant cash for devices, although they don’t usually offer as much in return as customers would get through traditional trade-in programs.

The ecoATMs can be found in over 4,000 locations across the United States, and the company says the kiosks have collected more than 25 million devices, which equates to over 6 million pounds of e-waste.

Gazelle didn’t give a reason for its decision to end its trade-in program, but several rival services have surged in popularity in recent years, including eBay’s “Instant Selling” service and Apple’s own trade-in program for Apple and other devices in exchange for credit toward a new Apple Store purchase.

