Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Star Janet Hubert Slams Lori Loughlin

The original Aunt Viv is not happy with what happened to Aunt Becky.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Janet Hubert slammed fellow ’90s star Lori Loughlin on Twitter on Monday, Dec. 28, the day the former Full House cast member was released from federal prison. Lori, 56, had served less than two months behind bars for her involvement in last year’s college admissions scandal.

“So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc. Lori Loughlin …I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison,” tweeted Hubert, 64, while including an Aunt Viv GIF. “Hmmmm…oh to be white, blond, and privileged! No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified! #onlyinamerikkka”

In March 2019, Lori and husband Mossimo Giannulli were indicted for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, Bella Giannulli, 20, admitted to the University of Southern California (USC) as recruits to the crew team, even though they are not rowers. Both Lori and Mossimmo agreed to plea deals to avoid longer prison sentences. He began a five-month sentence in November for his involvement in the scandal.

Lori, whose character Aunt Becky was written off Netflix’s Fuller House amid the controversy, has not responded publicly to Janet’s remarks.