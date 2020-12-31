France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.86% By .com

© . France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.86%



.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 0.86%, while the index lost 0.84%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kering SA (PA:), which rose 1.09% or 6.40 points to trade at 594.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Societe Generale SA (PA:) added 0.24% or 0.04 points to end at 17.02 and Worldline SA (PA:) was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 points to 79.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Safran SA (PA:), which fell 2.56% or 3.05 points to trade at 115.95 at the close. Schneider Electric SE (PA:) declined 2.11% or 2.55 points to end at 118.30 and Pernod Ricard SA (PA:) was down 2.06% or 3.30 points to 156.80.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Eramet SA (PA:) which rose 2.53% to 42.92, Neoen SA (PA:) which was up 2.45% to settle at 62.70 and Mcphy Energy (PA:) which gained 2.38% to close at 34.35.

The worst performers were Devoteam SA (PA:) which was down 5.00% to 93.10 in late trade, Remy Cointreau (PA:) which lost 3.97% to settle at 152.30 and Safran SA (PA:) which was down 2.56% to 115.95 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 301 to 255 and 92 ended unchanged.

Shares in Neoen SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.45% or 1.50 to 62.70.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was down 13.30% to 18.96.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.50% or 9.55 to $1902.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February fell 0.56% or 0.27 to hit $48.13 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract fell 0.58% or 0.30 to trade at $51.33 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.47% to 1.2237, while EUR/GBP fell 0.77% to 0.8953.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 89.805.