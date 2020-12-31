Flexiv, a Chinese startup that makes general-purpose adaptive robots powered by computer vision and AI, raises $100M+ Series B from investors including Meituan (Rita Liao/)

Home Technology Flexiv, a Chinese startup that makes general-purpose adaptive robots powered by computer...

Flexiv, a Chinese startup that makes general-purpose adaptive robots powered by computer vision and AI, raises $100M+ Series B from investors including Meituan  —  As businesses around the world look to automate production lines and supply chains, companies making the robots are attracting great investor interest.

