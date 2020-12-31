Five NFL coaches and GMs who could be fired on Black Monday

As the famous holiday song goes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. Everyone is in the holiday spirit with Hanukkah and Christmas having just passed, but that will be short-lived for those in the NFL.

Just a week after Christmas has concluded, the dark clouds will begin to approach and then, as the new year is ushered in, many officials across the NFL will likely be ushered out. That is, of course, because Black Monday is right around the corner and as the name indicates, it’s one of the most difficult days on the league calendar.

Here is a quick look at five general managers and head coaches who could be given a pink slip on Black Monday.

5. Zac Taylor, head coach, Cincinnati Bengals

In 16 seasons under Marvin Lewis, the Bengals won six-or-fewer games just twice. Under Zac Taylor, they’ve accomplished that twice in two years. As the saying goes, the grass is not always greener on the other side. Cincinnati won just two games in 2019 and will win no more than five games this season, which puts pressure on ownership to bring in their third head coach over a four-year span. However, back-to-back wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans have the Bengals looking much better entering the final week of the season. The late wins are helping Taylor’s job status. But is it too little too late? Most likely, but a season-ending win over the Baltimore Ravens would certainly make the decision much tougher.