Drone operator spots school of 40 sharks at NSW beach, forcing its closure

A drone has spotted a large school of sharks at Evans Head on NSW’s north coast, causing authorities to shut the beach yesterday.

A Surf Life Saving drone operator was conducting routine aerial surveillance on the beach when they spotted the school of approximately 40 sharks just before 11.30am on Wednesday.

It is believed the school mostly composed of spinner, dusky and bull sharks.

About 100 swimmers and surfers were evacuated from the beach once the sharks were located.

The drone program is run by the Department of Primary Industries, and is in operation at 34 beaches over summer.

We’ve been able to alert lifesaving patrols or people in the water directly, to the presence of sharks nearby on numerous occasions,” said SLSNSW Operations Manager, Public Safety Brent Manieri.

“Feedback from the public is that they appreciate the surveillance we are conducting using UAVs at many locations along the coast.