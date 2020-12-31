Dow Ends 2020 at Record High as Bulls Continue Stampede on Final Day By .com

©



By Yasin Ebrahim

.com – The Dow ended the pandemic-fueled year at a record high Thursday, as bullish sentiment on Wall Street continued on the final day of trade, with analysts touting more of the same in 2021.

The rose 0.65%, or 196 points, ending the year up more than 15%. The was up 0.26%, while the added 0.14%.

“In 2020, stock investors experienced the final stage of the longest bull market in history, the shortest bear market on record, and a tremendous rally marking the beginning of a new bull market … While we don’t expect 2021 to be as eventful as 2020, we do expect the equity market to continue trending higher,” Wells Fargo (NYSE:) said in a note.

The positive end to the final day of trade on Wall Street was led by a rise in financials, with Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:), MSCI Inc (NYSE:) and Aon (NYSE:) among the biggest gainers.

Energy, which is down about 35% for the year, gave up some of its gains from a day earlier as oil prices turned lower on worries of further restrictions as the new strain of the coronavirus continues to stoke concerns about the outlook for oil demand.

“Because the variants spread more rapidly, they could lead to more cases and put even more strain on our already heavily burdened health-care systems,” Dr. Henry Walke, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Covid incident manager, said on Wednesday.

The ongoing rise in cases didn’t show up in the latest weekly jobless claims report, but analysts expect the impact to appear in next week’s nonfarm payrolls report for December.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance unexpectedly fell by 19,000 to 787,000, compared with economists’ forecasts for a rise to 835,000.

“Although the improvement does not fit with the narrative of intensifying COVID restrictions … given that initial claims increased between the Dec and Nov survey weeks … we see a high probability of a negative payroll print,” Jefferies (NYSE:) said in a note.

Tech has climbed more than 17% since its March lows, and showed more of the same resilience to eke out a positive close on the day as the Fab 5 bounced off lows.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:), and Google (NASDAQ:) close in the green, while Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) and Apple (NASDAQ:) closed lower.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:), surged 12% on expectations for a lower supply of memory products after Samsung (KS:) and Hynix reportedly set conservative DRAM spending targets for 2021.

In other news, Tesla (NASDAQ:) added 1.5% to its gains from a day earlier to hit a fresh record as investors continued to bet on the electric automaker delivering better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales when it reports deliveries next week.

Tesla has racked up more than 750% of gains for the year, ending the year on a high after its recent addition to the S,amp;P 500 following four consecutive quarters of growth.