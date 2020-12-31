D’Eriq King suffered torn ACL against Oklahoma State

D’Eriq King was helped to the locker room after he suffered a leg injury during Miami’s loss to Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday, and unfortunately the injury was serious.

Miami announced on Thursday that King tore his ACL and will undergo surgery. The good news is the school said King is expected to be recovered in time for fall training camp.

King’s right knee appeared to buckle just before he was tripped and brought down while scrambling against the Cowboys. He remained on his back and was visibly in pain while trainers tended to him. He initially went to the medical tent before being taken to the locker room.

A transfer from Houston, King was 10-of-13 for 113 yards and a touchdown pass in the game. He recently announced he will return to Miami next season, and it sounds like he should be ready by the time the season kicks off.