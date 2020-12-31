Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

Article content continued

PARIS — Teleperformance Wins Third Consecutive Great Place to Work® award in China Source: Teleperformance

TORONTO — Facedrive Health’s Contact-Tracing Technology TraceSCAN Secures Federal Certification from Innovation, Science and Economic Development of Canada (ISED) Source: Facedrive Inc.

BOSTON — Vanguard Renewables Launches Farm Powered Strategic Alliance with a Call to Action for Food Manufacturers and Retailers Source: Vanguard Renewables

PITTSBURGH — Alcoa Earns New Certifications From the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) at Three Additional Locations in Europe Source: Alcoa

PRINCETON, N.J. — NRG Energy Becomes First North American Company to Issue Sustainability-Linked Bond Source: NRG Energy Inc.

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan — ASE Technology Holding Achieves Double CDP ‘A’ Listing for Global Climate and Water Stewardship Source: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

PARIS — Teleperformance Named Great Place to Work® in the USA Source: Teleperformance

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Watts Water Technologies Named One of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021” By Newsweek Source: Watts Water Technologies, Inc

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gap Inc. Joins Both U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and Textile Exchange’s 2025 Sustainable Cotton Challenge as Part of Its Strengthened Commitment Toward Its Goal of 100% Sustainable Cotton By 2025 Source: U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and Gap Inc.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Aptar Recognized with Prestigious ‘A’ Score on the CDP Climate Change Assessment Source: AptarGroup, Inc.

TOKYO — Kao Becomes First Japanese Company Rated Triple A by CDP Source: Kao Corporation

NEW YORK — Moody’s Recognized with CDP’s Prestigious ‘A’ Score for Climate Action Source: Moody’s Corporation Investor Relations

CINCINNATI — Fifth Third Bank Announces $2.8 Billion Investment to Accelerate Racial Equity, Equality and Inclusion Source: Fifth Third Bank

WALL, N.J. — New Jersey Resources Recognized as One of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek Source: New Jersey Resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Amazon Donates $2.25 Million to The Housing Fund to Help Preserve Homeownership for Hundreds of Nashville Residents Amid Ongoing Challenges of 2020 Source: Amazon

TORONTO — Air Canada and Facedrive Inc. to Expand Scope of TraceSCAN Contact Tracing Technology Pilot into 2021 Source: Facedrive Inc.

