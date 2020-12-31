College football schedule: What bowl games are on today? Times, TV channels for New Year’s Eve

It’s the final day of the year, but there’s still plenty of football to be played as the college football season inches closer to its finish.

Four games highlight the action on New Year’s Eve, including a pair of bowls featuring ranked teams. No. 24 Tulsa plays Mississippi State in the Armed Forces Bowl held in Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, followed by No. 22 San Jose State meeting Ball State in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

The other two games don’t have ranked teams, but they do include three Power 5 programs. West Virginia plays Army in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis before the night concludes with Arkansas and TCU in the Texas Bowl held at the home of the Texans, NRG Stadium.

College football schedule: What games are on today?

Here’s the full schedule for Thursday’s college football bowl games, plus final scores and how to watch every game live.

Thursday, Dec. 31

Bowl Matchup Time TV channel Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Mississippi State vs. Tulsa Noon ET ESPN, fuboTV AutoZone Liberty Bowl West Virginia vs. Army 4 p.m. ET ESPN, fuboTV Arizona Bowl San Jose State vs. Ball State 4 p.m. ET CBSSN, fuboTV Texas Bowl TCU vs. Arkansas 8 p.m. ET ESPN, fuboTV

Tulsa vs. Mississippi State

Normally 3 wins wouldn’t get a team into a bowl game, but nonetheless Mike Leach’s Mississippi State team found its way into the postseason at 3-7. Will Rodgers has been an effective quarterback down the stretch for the Bulldogs after benching K.J. Costello, but the Tulsa passing defense in one of the better units in the country allowing just 194.0 passing yards a game. Tulsa’s only two losses this year came to ranked teams.

West Virginia vs. Army

West Virginia was originally slated to face Tennessee while a -win Army team was forced to sit at home. Fortunately for the Black Knights the Volunteers had COVID problems and West Virginia was in need of an opponent. The Mountaineers finished 5-4 and have a top-10 passing defense, but that’s likely a moot point as Army rarely throws the ball.

San Jose State vs. Ball State

No. 22 San Jose State (7-0) has had quite a turnaround under coach Brent Brennan. The Spartans were a combined 8-29 in his first three seasons before finishing this year unbeaten with a Mountain West title. Ball State (6-1) had an equally impressive finish, reeling off six straight victories to finish the season, including a 38-28 upset of Buffalo in the MAC championship game.

TCU vs. Arkansas

Arkansas (3-7) is on its third head coach since the Razorbacks last won a bowl game in 2016, but Sam Pittman has greatly outperformed expectations in his inaugural season. Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks has had an equally impressive season after getting replaced by Kyle Trask with the Gators. Franks has completed an Arkansas record 68.5 percent of passes. TCU (6-4) has had an up-and-down season beating Texas but also losing by three scores to West Virginia.

How to watch, live stream college football games

The New Year’s Eve bowl will be broadcast live on national TV, with games appearing on ESPN and CBS Sports Network. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, CBS All Access or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.