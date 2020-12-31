Cobra Kai fans react to Aisha’s season 3 absence

Cobra Kai is a show whose success is rooted in its audience’s acceptance that a high school could suddenly break out into a martial arts war. The second season of Cobra Kai concludes with just that: The students of Miyagi-Do Karate and the students of Cobra Kai have an all-out brawl. Sam fights Tory (Peyton List), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) fights Demetri (Gianni Decezno), and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) knocks Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) down a flight of steps. Aisha had already separated herself from these kinds of shenanigans before the dojo-versus-dojo battle broke out, and she’s gone from the Cobra Kai dojo once John Kreese (Martin Kove) takes over. Effectively, Aisha seems a little too mature to keep getting involved with a generations-long battle between rival dojos.

As it happens, that’s exactly why fans are so bummed that Aisha isn’t coming back for season 3 — she simply seems more like a mature human being than the rest of the teens (and adults) around her. On Reddit, one Cobra Kai fan wrote, “Just finished Cobra Kai and found out Aisha’s character isn’t going to be in season 3. Aisha was honestly the best character in the show and especially the best female character. She was the only two dimensional female character, she struggled with self esteem issues in season one and became a good fighter and stood up for herself.”

There are, effectively, only two other lead teenage female characters on Cobra Kai: Sam and Tory. Though both characters do have their own separate arcs, the ongoing conflict between the two young women is over Miguel. In other words, a lot of Sam and Tory’s stories boil down to fighting over a boy. Aisha’s story is more about where she fits in this conflict between her friends and the two dojos, and many fans wanted to see where her narrative would go in season 3. Sadly, that’s not going to happen.