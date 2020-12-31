Christopher Nolan Admits He Had ‘No Idea’ What He Was Looking For When Casting the Bruce Wayne Role

The Dark Knight trilogy remains one of the most popular superhero franchises to ever grace the big screen. Christopher Nolan’s expert direction and Christian Bale’s stellar performance both played a huge role in the success of the film.

Although Bale’s performance in the trilogy was phenomenal, it was never guaranteed that he’d be in the films. Before he signed on, the Dark Knight production team went through a long, arduous casting process before they selected him to play Bruce Wayne.

The casting process for ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy was long and difficult

Director Christopher Nolan works on the set of “Dark Knight Rises” on the streets of Manhattan on November 2, 2011 in New York City. | Bobby Bank/WireImage

When production began for The Dark Knight, it was clear to the team that they would have to prioritize casting Bruce Wayne first. Nolan detailed the process during a recent interview on the Warner Brothers YouTube page.

“We knew we needed Batman first,” Nolan said. “That is always the key, getting that first. And we did that before we even had a script. And we knew that we wanted the best actor and somebody without too many past associations.”

Even though Christian Bale was always at the top of the list for the role, the team had to consider other options. This meant Nolan had to meet with countless actors throughout Hollywood.

“Christian Bale was the first actor I met in relation to the project, actually,” Nolan said. “And as is often the case in these processes … he then went off and did a whole other movie … I met every other young actor in town, I mean every single one.”

Christopher Nolan had no idea what he was looking for in the Bruce Wayne role

The casting process was especially challenging because Nolan really didn’t know what he was looking for, as far as the character was concerned.

“When it comes to Batman, I had no idea what I was looking for, in truth,” Nolan said. “Because you simply don’t know how the actor is then going to put his very fanciful costume on and make this guy believable in that world.”

The best Nolan could do was give the auditioning actors some ideas about the costume and what it represented.

“All I could really do is give them ideas on the logic behind aspects of the costume,” Nolan said. “The idea that it’s meant to terrify and threaten criminals. I surely let them know that we were intending to present Batman in a very obscure way, that is to say, very darkly lit. I always likened Batman’s presence in Batman begins to the alien in the first Alien, where you really barely see him.”

Christian Bale aced his screen test

Out of all of the actors they screen-tested, Bale made the strongest impression.

“The testing process on this kind of performance … it’s not about acting ability or chemistry or any of those things,” Nolan said. “It’s about being able to project this extraordinary iconography, really, from the inside. It’s visual iconography. Christian, somehow he figured this out before the screen test. That you could not give a normal performance. You could not give an ordinary performance. You had to project massive energy through this costume, in order to not question the costume.”

The ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy was a massive success

Bale’s strong performance during auditions landed him the Bruce Wayne role, and the rest is history. The Dark Knight franchise went on to gross over $2 billion globally, according to Box Office Mojo, and received near-universal acclaim from critics.