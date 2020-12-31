Chinese delegation met with leaders of Nepal’s ruling party, opposition By

© . Vice Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee Guo Yezhou attends a news conference in Beijing
BEIJING () – A Chinese delegation to Nepal met with the leaders of both the ruling party and the opposition, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.
Guo Yezhou, vice minister in the international department of the Communist Party of China, is the most senior foreign official to visit Nepal since Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli decided to dissolve the country’s parliament this month and call for an early parliamentary election.
