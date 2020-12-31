Celebrities React To The Death Of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells

Dawn Wells, best known for her role as Mary Ann on Gilligan’s Island, has passed away. Her publicist confirmed the news that she died from coronavirus-related issues at the age of 82. After the news broke, many celebrities and fans spoke out about her legacy. Now, Tina Louise, who played Ginger, is the only surviving member of the popular series.

Tina shared a statement that read, “I’m very sad. Dawn was a very wonderful person. I want people to remember her as someone who always had a smile on her face. Nothing is more important than family and she was family. She will always be remembered.”

Hollywood reacts to Dawn Wells’ passing

Two and A Half Men actor Jon Cryer recalled the time he met Dawn. He tweeted, “It was such a thrill for me to meet Dawn Wells when she came to see ‘Two and a Half Men.’ She could not have been more lovely and gracious. I’m so grateful that I got to enjoy the work she loved doing. #RIPDawnWells.”

Jeff Scott Soto, who was briefly a singer for Journey, tweeted, “Even as a young boy, I always knew ‘Mary Ann’ was the prettier and smarter than the ‘movie star’. RIP to Dawn Wells who was part of Gilligan’s Island, imagine her name was not in the original theme song, she was considered ‘and the rest’ along with The Professor, blasphemous!”

The legendary Barbara Eden wrote, “Oh Dawn, it is never easy to hear that a happy, charming friend has passed. You were always great fun and loved to laugh. Decades of laughter and good times together will remain with me always. Off the island, but forever in our hearts. #RIPDawnWells #RipMaryAnn”

Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick shared, “#RIPDawnWells A sweet lady that I had the pleasure to meet a few times throughout the years. I always felt like we were family because of our connection to Sherwood Schwartz. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends! Thanks Dawn for all the beautiful memories.”

RIP Dawn.