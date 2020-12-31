Canada’s largest pension fund bought SolarWinds stake days before hacking was disclosed and stock plunged

Article content continued

But at least some insiders at SolarWinds were aware of their software’s vulnerability to a cyberattack long before the Russians gained access to their systems.

Ian Thornton-Trump, who began working as a cybersecurity adviser to SolarWinds in 2014, said he confronted executives at the company about its vulnerability years ago.

“My belief is that from a security perspective, SolarWinds was an incredibly easy target to hack,” Thornton-Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg this month. He said he resigned from SolarWinds in 2017, after leadership refused to act on his recommendations, including hiring a director of cybersecurity.

Thornton-Trump confirmed that account to The Washington Post but declined to comment further on his time at SolarWinds. It’s unclear whether Silver Lake or Thoma Bravo, which control 70 per cent of the company and six of its board seats, were ever briefed on his concerns.

In an emailed statement, SolarWinds spokesman Ryan Toohey said the company is working with law enforcement and intelligence agencies to investigate the attack and is committed to being transparent. He declined to comment on Thornton-Trump’s allegations.

Silver Lake is already facing an accusation of insider trading by shareholders in another publicly traded tech firm.

Intelsat, a satellite services company acquired in 2008 by Silver Lake and British private equity firm BC Partners and listed publicly again in 2013, saw the value of its shares drop 40 per cent in November 2019 after the Federal Communications Commission declined to give the company access to a special private auction of airwaves. According to a class-action lawsuit filed in the Northern District of California, Intelsat executives held a private meeting with FCC Chairman Ajit Pai two weeks before Pai publicly announced his decision.