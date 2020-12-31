Bryan Cranston thinks Breaking Bad couldn’t be a movie

Breaking Bad benefitted immensely from its calculated pace. The show had no problem taking its time, showing Walter White as a man merely flirting with darkness, initially, until he completely breaks bad and actually seems to enjoy the depravity he’s gotten himself into. Bryan Cranston believes that this journey would only be possible through episodic storytelling, as opposed to trying to cram everything into a two-hour movie.

“Breaking Bad would have made a terrible movie,” Cranston said. “Why? Well, because you would have to truncate all the development that Walter White needed to make this turn from a good person to a bad person. You would miss so many nuances and detail that I think it would be not only not as entertaining or rewarding, but I think it would have had a negative impact on the story. It’s asking too much to tell that story in two hours.”

It’s hard to imagine what the five seasons of Breaking Bad would look like as a single movie. It likely would’ve needed to jump right into the meat of the story, preventing us from seeing what a decent man Walter was at the start. Part of what made the show so compelling was that we got to spend time with Walter in seasons 1 and 2, when he was still on the fence about how far he wanted to take his meth empire. It’s a tragedy once we get to the final season, at which point we don’t even recognize Walter from the man he was, eventually causing viewers to stop rooting for him entirely.

Breaking Bad likely wouldn’t have had the same cultural impact if it was just a movie. Besides, with a TV series, we got the chance to spend numerous years with Walt, Jesse, and the rest of these characters, as opposed to just a few hours.