Browns down four players due to COVID-19 for Steelers game

The Cleveland Browns will be without at least four players for Sunday’s pivotal showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers because of COVID-19 protocols.

Shortly after the Browns temporarily closed their practice facility upon the discovery of positive coronavirus tests for the second consecutive morning, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Cleveland linebackers Malcolm Smith and B.J. Goodson, along with tight end Harrison Bryant and safety Andrew Sendejo, won’t be available through at least Week 17.

It’s unknown if any of those players would be able to participate the following weekend if the Browns qualify for the playoffs.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski delivered good news for fans later in the day, however, when he confirmed that wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and KhaDarel Hodge will be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and could practice if players can return to the facility on Thursday afternoon. All four missed last Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets after they were deemed high-risk close contacts but tested negative for COVID-19 throughout the midweek.

It’s worth noting the Browns aren’t out of the woods yet, as contact tracing could force additional players onto the reserve/COVID-19 list before Thursday ends. Any new players added to that list at this point would not be cleared before Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers, meanwhile, clinched the division title in Week 16, and Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Tuesday that quarterback Mason Rudolph will start in place of Ben Roethlisberger versus the Browns. On Thursday, Tomlin informed reporters he’ll be sitting other starters on the first Sunday of the new year: