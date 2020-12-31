Bridgerton viewers learn that Lady Violet actor Ruth Gemmell played Tracy Beaker’s mum: ‘She really was a famous actress after all’

Dropping on Christmas Day, Netflix’s lavish period drama is set among high society in Regency-era London, with the wealthy Bridgerton family and their eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) at the centre.

The family is led by Lady Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell), a widow and mother to eight children.

But while Gemmell has previously appeared in TV series including Utopia and Penny Dreadful, it was her role in CBBC’s TV film Tracy Beaker: The Movie of Me that many fans were delighted to recognise her from.

The actor starred as Carly Beaker, the absent mother of protagonist Tracy (Dani Harmer) who lives at a children’s home.

“Just found out the actress playing Daphne’s mum in Bridgerton also played Tracy Beaker’s mum and I can’t unsee it now,” one Twitter user wrote as they made the connection.

“Wondered where I recognised the actress playing Violet in Bridgerton from then realised she was Tracy Beaker’s mum. This is v demonstrative of my television tastes,” another joked.

“Meryl Streep *wishes* she had the range of the actress who plays both Lady Bridgerton AND Carly Beaker in Tracy Beaker: The Movie of Me – EGOT for Ruth Gemmell now!!” one fan tweeted.

Many also joked that just like Tracy fantasises about her mother being a famous actor, Gemmell’s role in Bridgerton may have proven her right.

“The fact that Tracy Beaker’s mum is in Bridgerton,” one joked. “She really was a famous actress after all, I knew Tracy wasn’t lying.”

“I absolutely LOVED #Bridgerton on Netflix but I could not see Lady Violet Bridgerton as anyone but Tracy Beaker’s mum – she really was a famous actress after all,” another fan wrote.