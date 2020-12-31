Blu Hunt wants this Dani change in The New Mutants 2

In an interview with Screen Rant, Hunt gave the rundown on how it felt to be a part of her first major studio production, what went into The New Mutants, and the pros and cons of the film premiering amid a pandemic — as well as the possibility of a second movie in the immediate future. When asked if she’d be on-board for another go, Hunt replied with a laugh, “Maybe! I don’t know, it would depend on a lot of things. Maybe.” The actress also mentioned that she feels “Disney is very nice to their actors,” so knowing that, she might sign on for a New Mutants sequel.

Hunt then shared the idea she has for Dani should she join the MCU. “I really think it would be cool if Dani came back as a Valkyrie. I want to wear something cool and I wanna fly through the air, I want to be in a full CGI world. I think that’s fun,” she told Screen Rant.

Bearing in mind Mirage’s comic book history as one of the Pegasus-riding warriors, it’s not out of the question that a team-up between her and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame fame could happen. Not to mention, Marvel Studios is known for its affinity for CGI, so crossing that off her bucket list shouldn’t prove too difficult. At any rate, everyone — including Blu Hunt — will just have to wait and see when and if Dani Moonstar’s story will continue.