BitGo settles with US Treasury over sanctions violations in Iran, Syria and Cuba By Cointelegraph

BitGo settles with US Treasury over sanctions violations in Iran, Syria and Cuba
The U.S. Treasury has settled with BitGo over charges that it facilitated users in sanctioned areas to transact using its crypto wallet services between 2015 and 2019.
BitGo, an institutional crypto custodian service and wallet operator, did not do due diligence in blocking wallet users based in Crimea, Cuba, Iran, Sudan and Syria, said the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Controls in a Dec. 30 announcement. OFAC said of BitGo:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.