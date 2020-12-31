BitGo settles with US Treasury over sanctions violations in Iran, Syria and Cuba By Cointelegraph

The U.S. Treasury has settled with BitGo over charges that it facilitated users in sanctioned areas to transact using its crypto wallet services between 2015 and 2019.

BitGo, an institutional crypto custodian service and wallet operator, did not do due diligence in blocking wallet users based in Crimea, Cuba, Iran, Sudan and Syria, said the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Controls in a Dec. 30 announcement. OFAC said of BitGo: