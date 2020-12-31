Ben Affleck Trying to Juggle His Dunkin’ Order Is 2020 in a Nutshell

It’s safe to say that Ben Affleck runs on Dunkin’.

On Wednesday, Dec. 30, the 48-year-old actor was photographed collecting his delivery order, which included a tray of iced coffees and a box of munchkins. This image has quickly become a meme online as the Oscar-winning A-lister appeared to struggle as he grabbed his goods from Dunkin’.

Namely, many felt this photograph of Ben was the perfect embodiment of 2020. From the exhausted look to almost dropping a delicious delivery, the Hollywood star had us thinking, “What a mood.”

And we weren’t the only ones relating to this content!

One Twitter user commented, “Ben Affleck really just gave us this gem to end 2020.”

Another commenter wrote, “How Ben Affleck looks here is how I feel both emotionally and physically.”

In addition to Ben’s juggling struggles, Massachusetts fans got a kick out of The Town actor and director’s Boston-themed t-shirt.