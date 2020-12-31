Azriel Clary: The Black Community Gave Me The Most Backlash Over R. Kelly!!

Azriel Clary, the former girlfriend and alleged abuse victim of disgraced singer R. Kelly has spoken out about the backlash she received after speaking out about her life with the star.

She says most of the backlash she received came from the Black community:

“For me personally, it was quite disturbing. A majority of the backlash that I received was from the Black community and other influencers and celebrities. But more importantly, that’s kind of what made me feel like it is quite important that I share this because there are so many people that are just like me. Victims are not the ones that should be shamed. It should be the predator. It should be the abuser,” she said.

AZRIEL CLARY SPEAKS ON HEALING

“It just shows that there is still a lot of hypocritical people and there are a lot of people that are just very ignorant to the situation,” she continued. “There’s really nothing that I can do for them, personally, but what I can do is help victims know that it is okay to tell how you feel. It is okay to open with the world regardless of the backlash that it comes with.”

Check out the clip below.