Australia’s domestic border restrictions explained: State-by-state breakdown

Fresh outbreaks of coronavirus in Sydney and Melbourne have led to states and territories hurriedly reinstating border and travel restrictions as Australia ends the year once again divided in the fight against the pandemic.

As the new year arrives there have been several changes made to the way residents can pass between states. It’s important to note almost no border restrictions are reciprocal – you must always check both states’ regulations before travel.

From hotspots to red zones and everything in between, here is where each state and territory currently stands:

Police stop motorists travelling from NSW at a checkpoint in Wodonga on the Victoria-NSW border on December 21, 2020. (Justin McManus)

New South Wales’ border is currently open, meaning residents from other states and territories can enter without a permit.

There are restrictions within some local government areas, for instance a person from the Northern Beaches cannot travel out of their local area.

You can also transit through NSW to another state, however restrictions with other states apply.

Just because you can enter NSW, does not mean you can leave the state without restrictions.

The border crossing at Miles Street at Coolangatta. (Nine)

As of 11.59pm on January 1, 2021, Victoria will close its border to New South Wales.

This means any Victorian returning from a NSW area outside the major hotspots (Greater Sydney, Central Coast, Northern Beaches) has until midnight on Friday to return home without facing quarantine.

Anyone arriving from a COVID-19 hotspot will be turned away at the border and will be forced to find alternative accommodation in NSW.

Anybody who returns to Victoria from NSW after this date will need a permit or face mandatory quarantine.

Victoria’s borders to other states remain open – but that does not mean other states have their borders open to Victoria.

Queensland’s border is to closed to anybody from NSW or a COVID-19 hotspot and who does not possess a valid border pass.

Queensland’s only declared COVID-19 hotspot is Greater Sydney.

It is open to other states, including the Northern Territory.

700 police are manning the Victoria/NSW border with congestion along the Hume Highway causing headaches for drivers. (Nine)

As of 12.01am on January 1, travellers from NSW will be banned from entering South Australia, with a few exceptions.

Those exemptions include returning SA residents, those who are permanently relocating to the state, or those who are classified as essential workers.

Border passes will still be required and 14-day self-isolation will be enforced.

A buffer zone of 100km will be imposed for people living in border towns.

There have been no changes made to the Victorian border despite the new cases recorded this week.

All travellers coming to South Australia are required to complete a Cross Border Travel Registration.

As of 12:01am on January 1, 2021, travellers from NSW will be banned from entering South Australia, with a few exceptions. (Justin McManus)

Western Australia’s border is currently closed to New South Wales, except for those who have exemptions.

From 12.01am January 1, 2021, Western Australia’s border will close to Victoria.

Travel from Victoria will no longer be permitted, unless you are an exempt traveller. This also applies to anyone who may have been in Victoria since December 21 and hasn’t completed 14 days in a lower risk state or territory.

Western Australia’s border is open to other states, but a G2G pass is required before entering and you must pass a health screening at Perth Airport.

Travellers from very low risk states and territories (ie, everyone except NSW and Victoria) are not required to quarantine.

The Northern Territory’s border is currently open to anybody from outside a COVID-19 hotspot, including those in regional New South Wales.

Anyone arriving into the Northern Territory from or through a declared hotspot in the last 14 days must undertake 14 days mandatory supervised quarantine.

Tasmania’s border is currently open to all travellers from “low risk” areas, including regional New South Wales.

Currently, restrictions only apply to those travelling to Tasmania from the Greater Sydney region.

As Sydney is defined as a “medium risk” area, travellers who arrive in Tasmania will be required to quarantine for 14 days at their own expense.

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

The ACT’s border is currently open to those outside of COVID-19 hotspots.

Currently, these include the Northern Beaches, Greater Sydney, Central Coast and Wollongong Local Government Areas (LGA) – all in NSW.

Travellers who intend to travel from these areas to the ACT have to notify ACT Health of their intention to travel to the ACT, via our online declaration form and enter quarantine for 14 days.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348