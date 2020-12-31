Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) laptop with 11th generation Intel Core processor launched

NEW DELHI: Asus has launched its last device of the year. The company has launched its latest Adolbook laptop in China. The company has launched Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) laptop with 11th generation Tiger Late processor. The thin and light weight laptop comes in a single color option.

The company has priced the Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) laptop at 4999 yuan (Rs 56,000). The laptop comes in Psychedelic Ocean colour option and the company will start shipping the device from January 2. Asus has not yet revealed its plans to launch the laptop in the Indian market.

Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) specifications

The Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) comes with a 13.3-inch full HD display with 1920×1080 pixel resolution. The display is surrounded by thin bezels on all the three sides and comes with anti-glare matte finish. The display offers a 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home operating system.

The Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) is powered by the 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop comes with stereo speakers which are tuned by Harman Kardon. The device comes with an HD webcam and an in-built microphone.

In terms of connectivity, the Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) offers WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI port, USB 3.2, USB Type C, microSD card slot and 3.5mm audio jack.

