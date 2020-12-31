Are these two Marvel heroes hidden in WandaVision?

While Billy grows up with the nice Kaplan family, Tommy becomes the only child of the Shepherds, who live in Springfield, New Jersey. He has a tough childhood, spending a lot of time in juvenile facilities. After using his burgeoning super-speed powers to vaporize his high school, Tommy is sent to an intense juvenile facility that uses oppressive techniques to control powered individuals. This is where Billy and the Young Avengers eventually find him and help him escape from. When Billy’s boyfriend, Teddy, is kidnapped by the Kree, Tommy helps them fight to get him back, before deciding to officially join the team, taking the name Speed.

With Billy and Tommy’s connections to Wanda, Vision, and the Young Avengers — who many suspect will be coming to the MCU in the near future — it seems obvious that the twins will make an appearance soon. So why not in WandaVision? With the reality-shifting magic central to the plot, it’s the perfect opportunity to both explain their creation, and quickly age them up to adults.

Obviously, there are bound to be huge surprises throughout the first season of WandaVision, ones that Marvel has successfully kept completely under wraps. The casting and first official appearance of full-grown Billy and Tommy, the twin sons of Wanda and Vision, could definitely fits the bill.

Wandavision premieres on Disney+ on January 15.