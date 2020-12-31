Angelina Jolie Asked Johnny Depp To Rinse His Mouth Before Kissing Scenes

An actor’s job is to bring illusion to life, to trick the viewers on the other side of the screen into believing the fiction they are watching. Perhaps the most important place for the fantasy to come to life is in the interactions between characters who are supposed to be in love.

Nothing spoils a good romantic scene like bad chemistry between the actors portraying the passionate characters. A good actor will be able to bring love to life even if it’s strictly on-screen. Of course, some actors take their romantic roles a little too seriously and end up in love with their co-star in real life.

It seemed unlikely that any such real-life sparks would fly between Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp. In fact, Jolie insisted Depp rinse his mouth before their kissing scenes.

Angelina Jolie | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie is an acclaimed actor

Jolie is a celebrated actor with a wide range of roles in her filmography. From action flicks like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider to heartbreaking biopics like Gia, Jolie has brought a range of emotions to life on the big screen.

Along the way, Jolie has frequently found herself paired with a co-star in romantic situations. One of her early works — 1998’s Playing by Heart — was a classic romantic film, and she starred in the romantic comedy Life or Something Like It in 2002.

Of course, Jolie’s biggest on-screen romance is the one she portrayed in 2005’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Jolie stars alongside Brad Pitt as a married couple each unaware that their spouse is an assassin living a double life.

Famously, the acting duo fell in real-life love while filming the sexy action flick.. Pitt and Jolie would go on to raise a large family together, eventually marry, and then also divorce.

Johnny Depp has had several eclectic roles

Depp is one of the best-known actors in Hollywood. He’s played a string of characters over the years that demonstrate a tremendous acting range.

From the quirky Jack Sparrow to the critically-acclaimed portrayal of real-life drug king George Jung, Depp has definitely had many memorable parts. He’s better known for his bizarre portrayals of oddballs than he is for playing up romance alongside a leading lady, but that doesn’t mean that he hasn’t kissed his fair share of co-stars.

Benny & Joon is a 1993 romantic movie that has Depp portraying Benny, an oddball who is also the love interest. In 2000, he had a starring role in Chocolat, a confectionery-themed romance. Plenty of Depp’s films without a relationship-driven primary plot have featured glimpses of his character’s love life as well, providing plenty of opportunities for some on-screen romance.

Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie locked lips in a film

Depp and Jolie are both A-list actors who have demonstrated their range across a wide swath of films, but they haven’t appeared together often. The exception was 2010’s romantic thriller The Tourist.

Depp portrays Frank, an American visiting Italy. He meets up with Elise (Jolie), who chooses him as a decoy to help her evade both the police and dangerous mobsters. The results are a wild ride through action-packed suspense and some steamy romance.

While the pair may have had some on-screen chemistry, Jolie was a little less enamored with her real-life work of filming kissing scenes. As ScreenRant reports, Depp — a notorious cigarette smoker — had such bad breath that Jolie asked him to use mouthwash before kissing scenes and then offered him some of her mints on top of that.