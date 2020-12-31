Angela Kinsey From The Office Has COVID-19

“I really tried to quarantine and not get it.”
You know Angela Kinsey, especially from The Office.
Last week, Kinsey revealed on Instagram that several members of her family tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, her entire family has tested positive, and yesterday Kinsey revealed that she has also tested positive.
“I knew the odds were against me since I was living with 4 Covid positive people,” she posted on her Instagram Story while mentioning that, after initially testing negative, she got retested after not feeling well. “I really tried to quarantine and not get it.”
Yesterday, Kinsey gave an update on her symptoms via her Instagram Story, noting that she hadn’t struck a fever but had lost her sense of taste and smell.
Later in the day, she gave another update with a picture of her resting in bed: “Taking it easy. Thanks for your sweet messages of encouragement. It means a lot! I am okay just really tired. I hope you all are doing well. ❤️”
The Office co-star Ellie Kemper sent her love and support in the comments, too.
