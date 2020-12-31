Ampere: UK streaming subscribers grew 34% YoY in 2020, with a combined 32.4M for Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, the top three services (Mark Sweney/The Guardian)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Mark Sweney / The Guardian:

Ampere: UK streaming subscribers grew 34% YoY in 2020, with a combined 32.4M for Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, the top three services  —  Britons spent 40% of their waking hours watching TV during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, fuelling the biggest year for new subscribers to streaming services.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR