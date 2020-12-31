Alexander Wang Responds to “False” Sexual Assault Allegations

The account called for people to unfollow Wang on social media, writing, “Instead of letting these occurrences be swept under the rug, it is time to do something about this… It is time to hold abusers in the fashion industry accountable.” The post continued, “We can’t let famous people get away with sexual assault just because they’re on a pedestal.”

@dietprada wrote in a separate post, “There are also repeat allegations of victims, including several trans women, being groped or having their bodies or genitals exposed by Wang.”

Following the publication of these reports by multiple outlets, including People, Mooney gave an update on his Instagram Story to thank fans for messages of support during an “overwhelming” time.

The 26 year old then provided an explanation to those wondering why he was speaking out three years after the alleged incident. He wrote on Dec. 31, “For me, I’ve never kept mine secret. I have always been vocal about what happened to me, over the years I’ve shared my story with close family and friends. But my video on TikTok was a moment where I felt I had a chance to shed some light on what some powerful people do.”

Mooney said it wasn’t his intention to share Wang’s name initially, but that he only did so after learning about “his [alleged] violent track record.” He added that he hopes that by coming forward, there will be a “domino effect” that will prevent Wang from “causing any more harm in the future.”

Mooney also addressed Wang’s statement directly, calling it “lies.”

The advocacy group Model Alliance wrote on Instagram this week that it is standing in solidarity with those that have accused Wang of sexual abuse.