Alex Smith on track to start with playoff spot on line

The Washington Football Team has a chance to reach the playoffs with a win on Sunday, and Alex Smith remains on track to be under center for the all-important game.

Smith, who has been recovering from a calf strain, ramped up his practice workload on Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media notes that he took first-team reps in individual drills, which is an improvement over what Smith was able to do last week.

Washington has a very simple path to the postseason — beat the Philadelphia Eagles and get in, lose and miss out. The only other scenario in which WFT could get in is incredibly unlikely. Washington would have to tie Philly and have the Dallas Cowboys lose or tie in their game against the New York Giants.

If Smith is unable to play on Sunday, Taylor Heinicke would have to start for the Football Team.

Smith’s injury may sound minor, but anything involving his surgically repaired right leg is complicated. We recently got an explanation for why it is taking him longer to fully recover.