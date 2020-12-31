76ers’ Ben Simmons finally makes another 3 and Twitter loses its mind

If there wasn’t enough chaos in 2020 to convince you that the end times are near, then perhaps this will: Ben Simmons attempted and made a 3-point basket in the 76ers’ game against the Magic on New Year’s Eve.

For years, the discourse around Simmons has centered on the young star’s inability and unwillingness to develop an outside shot. Whether it’s Giannis Antetokounmpo or JaVale McGee, it often seems as if the only way for players to continue progressing in today’s NBA is to add the 3-ball to their arsenal.

So when Simmons caught a pass in the corner and went straight into a jumper without hesitation, it’s fair to say fans were a bit surprised.

Simmons entered the game 2 of 24 for his career from 3 and hadn’t made one since Dec. 7, 2019. He did not attempt a 3-point shot in his first four games this season. He’s now shooting 100 percent from outside in 2020-21. It’s hard to do much better than that.

Of course, Twitter took the moment very seriously and didn’t make any jokes at all.

Ben Simmons 3pt % this year: 100% 🔥🔥🔥🔥😈😈😈😈😈 Steph Curry “greatest shooter of all time” 3pt % this year: 31.8% 🤢🤢🤢🤢😹😹😹😹😹 Stats don’t lie. pic.twitter.com/fllQNBrKIW — 🧩 (@WashedEclipse) January 1, 2021

Even Simmons’ teammate Dwight Howard couldn’t help but laugh with excitement.

Watch out, world. There’s a new Ben Simmons coming in 2021. Or maybe not. Probably not.