74 of Our Favorite Facts for 2020

Dec. 30, 2020

January

1. Japan’s legal system has a 99 percent conviction rate.

2. Fishing remains the United States’ second most dangerous profession, after logging.

3. McSorley’s Old Ale House, established in 1854 in the East Village, served beer to Abraham Lincoln and John Lennon.

4. The Lehigh Valley in Eastern Pennsylvania is within an eight-hour drive of one-third of American consumers.

