55% of gamers considered this 2020’s best gaming moment

In 2020, the global pandemic forced a whole lot of people to chill indoors for much longer periods of time. One of the best distractions that people could busy themselves with was gaming. Keeping one’s mind off the current ills of the world could be accomplished pretty much as soon as a home console beeped into its powered on status. Outside of playing the actual games themselves, the realm of gaming itself dropped some notable bombshells and grabbed headlines via other newsworthy moments.
Now that 2020 has entered its final days, numerous outlets and notable insiders are compiling the biggest and best gaming moments of the year. 2020 was filled with tons of amazing titles that fulfilled its potential, horrible games that left a bad taste in everyone’s mouths, and surprising trends that came out of nowhere.
SVG compiled a few of the year’s most memorable moments and asked fans which one stood out as the best one to them. One choice garnered stood out among the rest, garnering 55% of the vote.
The launch of two next-gen consoles really stood out as an amazing moment for gamers in 2020
Microsoft
The best gaming moment of 2020 that earned the most votes on SVG’s survey is the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
It’s easy to see why that’s the case: Sony and Microsoft’s latest pieces of hardware mark the beginning of a new gaming generation. The hype surrounding the PS5 made it one of the most sought after consoles of all time, which led to Sony’s 2020 stock of the machine getting wiped out. Getting your hands on an Xbox Series X|S is just as tough of a task for fervent fans. Seeing two next-gen consoles release during the stressful days of 2020 is quite the achievement.
The rest of SVG’s survey mentioned some other 2020 gaming moments that will be remembered for years to come. The most surprising moment that got 22% of the vote was the unexpected success of Among Us. 8% of the vote went to the shocking release of an entirely new Half-Life game, Half-Life: Alyx. And 7% of the vote went to Animal Crossing: New Horizons saving a whole lot of people from severe boredom during the pandemic.