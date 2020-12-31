4 reasons why the top 15 richest Bitcoin wallets still matter in 2021 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

4 reasons why the top 15 richest Bitcoin wallets still matter in 2021

Transparency is one of the most intriguing aspects of cryptocurrency and it was this openness that drew many early supporters to (BTC).

Blockchain technology makes all information associated with the network’s operation accessible for anyone interested in taking a look. Every known address, transaction, fee paid and other details relating to multisignature and SegWit usage is out in the open.

Top-15 Bitcoin addresses. Source: bitinfocharts.com
1P5ZEDWTKTFGxQjZphgWPQUpe554WKDfHQ balance. Source: bitinfocharts.com
price on Coinbase, early 2020. Source: TradingView
BTC/USD price on Coinbase, 2017. Source: TradingView