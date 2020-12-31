$30K BTC price imminent? This Bitcoin hodler metric hints at the next rally peak By Cointelegraph

$30K BTC price imminent? This Bitcoin hodler metric hints at the next rally peak
(BTC) HODLer volume has marked previous tops and the start of bull cycles. As the dominant cryptocurrency heads towards $30,000, HODLer activity could be a useful tool to potentially gauge BTC’s next peak.
Since October, as Cointelegraph reported, the HODLing activity of Bitcoin has continuously increased. Fewer HODLers have been moving their holdings, which indicates an overall bullish market sentiment.
