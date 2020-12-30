Zero NBA players tested positive for COVID since Dec. 24

COVID-19 cases among athletes and personnel are affecting competitions such as the NFL, English Premier League, college football, men’s college basketball, and women’s college basketball heading into the new year.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association offered a positive report regarding their health and safety protocols following the first week of the 2020-21 season.

Via a shared statement released on Wednesday, the NBA and union announced that none of the 495 players tested for the coronavirus since Dec. 24 returned positive results. This news comes 28 days after the entities disclosed that 48 of 546 players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of training camps.

The NBA isolated teams inside the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex “bubble” for the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign but are allowing players to live at home and compete inside in-market arenas until further notice. MLB and the MLB Players Association agreed upon a similar system for the pandemic-shortened baseball season and dealt with multiple outbreaks, particularly one that threatened to shut the Miami Marlins down in the summer.

Currently, the NFL does not intend on relocating teams and other necessary personnel to isolated hub sites for the completion of the playoffs ahead of the Super Bowl held at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Feb. 7.