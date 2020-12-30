While there are some people holding on to the hope that 2021 will in no way be the same as this past year has been, Hollywood actress Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman thinks that it might take some time before things will ever go back to the way they were before March 13th, when the world began to lockdown over the global pandemic that has been the coronavirus. Here’s what she has to say.

In a new interview with Elle Magazine, when asked what she’s looking forward to doing once the pandemic is over, Zendaya made it clear that she doesn’t think things will go back to the way they were anytime soon.

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman Doesn’t Think Life Will Go Back To Normal Anytime Soon, Thanks To The Covid-19 Pandemic

She told the publication, “I don’t know—I think that things are going to stay different for quite a long time. We’re probably going to have a new normal to keep people safe and healthy, which I’m totally down for. I mean, I love traveling. I don’t feel super-safe traveling all over the place quite yet, but I can’t wait to get back to it. I love being able to visit different places. I think that’s one of the beautiful parts of our job. Anytime I go on either a press tour or travel for work, which is really the main reason why I travel, I try to find as many museums and educational tours as I can. Some people think it’s boring, but I absolutely love it. You get all this information, and you go home and you start telling people random things like, “Did you know that this was built and….” I just love having random facts. So, yeah, I miss traveling for sure. Luckily I’ve been able to work, so I’m grateful for that, being able to work safely. I do miss being able to actually go to the movies. But you know what? All of that can wait.”

She also said that despite everything that is going on right now, she wants her generation to stay as hopeful as possible.

Zendaya put it this way, “Well, my intention there was really just to be honest, because it feels like a very hopeless time, specifically in this country. I know a lot of my peers feel enraged and exhausted and tired of living and growing up in a system that feels like it wasn’t built for us. At this moment in time, it is hard to find joy and beauty in things, and I really think that is important. Right now, we as Black people need to embrace joy and not let it be taken away from us.”

