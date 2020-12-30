Zdeno Chara signs with Capitals

Per an official Capitals statement, the deal is worth $795,000.

A seven-time All-Star who won the Norris Trophy in 2009 and hoisted the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011, Chara explained in September that he wanted to retire as a member of the Bruins. “I have no plans to move or go anywhere else,” he said. “We will see what the future holds.”

The future held a move to the Capitals, an organization that referred to Chara as a “living legend” in its press release. “We are extremely pleased to have Zdeno join the Capitals organization,” Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan said. “We feel his experience and leadership will strengthen our blueline and our team.”

Throughout his 14 regular seasons with the Bruins, Chara recorded 148 goals and 333 assists for 481 points. He tallied five goals and assists during the 2019-20 campaign and, per the Capitals, was second among Bruins defensemen with 101 blocked shots.