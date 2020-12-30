Musician Beatriz Sousa is reacting to an incredible boost in her subscriber count today after a video was posted yesterday by comedian and commentator Joey ‘Joeybtoonz’ Borelli on Instagram. In a video calling out the ridiculousness of a trend called ‘mukbang’, in which people record themselves eating for others to view (yes, that’s it), he commented upon Beatriz Sousa’s solo cover of Dragonforce’s ‘Through The Fire and Flames’.

The guitar solo is insanely difficult and must have required an incredible amount of dedication and practice to master it as she had. He explained that she had less than 500 subscribers on YouTube and it’s a shame that someone with genuine talent wasn’t getting attention, yet someone who ate strawberries had 70 million views and over 10 million subscribers.

The result has been Sousa gaining views and subscribers overnight which significantly boosted her page. Below you can see her video that Joey highlighted.

YouTuber/Musician Beatriz Sousa Gains Nearly 1,000 Subscribers In A Day After Joeybtoonz Shoutout

Several people began commenting on her videos explaining that Joey sent them, “Thanks Joey ‘Joeybtoonz’ Borelli for shouting out this talented person”, “If you came from Joeybtoonz, let me shake your hand. Rational people still exist.”, and “All this talent is filtered by mukbang and an endless amount of meaningless content. Joey ‘Joeybtoonz’ Borelli brought me here”.

Sousa herself responded to the insane amount of people who began viewing her page, saying, “OMG! Suddenly I’m getting so much attention on this! I just wanna say thank you for all the support ❤️”.

This is a great story and one that probably won’t be picked up by any major news sites. They’re busy highlighting the ridiculous mukbanging, meanwhile, people with genuine talent who have things to contribute to society are left to fend for themselves without any sponsorship.

If you have a minute, head over to Sousa’s page and drop her a subscription. Her talent deserves to be noticed and I’m still in shock that I had never seen her videos before. Also, give Joey ‘Joeybtoonz’ Borelli a follow, he’s a great comedic commentator highlighting everything that’s wrong with society.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Beatriz Sousa’s guitar videos? Let us know in the comments below.

