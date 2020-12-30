Your Thursday Briefing

We can help you celebrate. At Home has ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
Things our bosses said a lot this year
The coronavirus pandemic gave 2020 a new dictionary, and seemingly overnight, corporate America began speaking with a new language. These are some of the phrases whose use skyrocketed this year, based on more than 20,000 corporate presentations that The Times analyzed with Sentieo, a research firm.
“Unprecedented times”
Mentioned in 2,128 calls this year vs. 3 last year
+70,830%a
“These are unprecedented times. A lot of our reopening is not just our decision. We’re not fully in control.” — Christine McCarthy, C.F.O. of the Walt Disney Company, on Sept. 9
“Challenging”
14,655 calls vs. 8,528
+70%
“We’ve never been in a more challenging environment.” — Larry Culp Jr., C.E.O. of General Electric, on Oct. 28
“You’re on mute”
175 vs. 16
+1,000%
“If a call in 2020 goes by without somebody saying, ‘You’re on mute,’ the year would not be complete.” — Aman Bhutani, C.E.O. of GoDaddy, on Dec. 15
“Humbled”
450 calls vs. 152
+200%
“Obviously, Covid has absolutely humbled the world.” — Ashley McEvoy, worldwide chairman of medical devices at Johnson & Johnson, on Nov. 19
That’s it for this briefing. There won’t be a newsletter tomorrow. We’ll be back in 2021. Happy New Year! Here’s hoping that the transition into the next year leaves you feeling a little lighter.
