Young Thug Explains Jay-Z Comments: ‘I Was Talking Too Fast’

Young Thug has explained his recent Jay-Z remarks following a huge social media backlash.

During a recent interview with Gillie Da King and Wallo267 on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Thug implied that Jay-Z doesn’t have 30 stadium anthems — and that he has at least 40 “anthems.”

“We talking about songs they know… Like, when I perform, I got 30-40 songs that the whole stadium gonna know,” Thug said before adding, “Jay-Z ain’t got 30 songs like that… the whole stadium finna sing.” He then quickly backtracked, adding that Jay probably had at least 50 — but the damage was already done.

He then hopped on Instagram Story to clean up his comments: “Don’t have Jay-Z on me cause of this internet sh*t. I was talking to [sic] fast but y’all know what I meant.”

During the same interview, Thugger also said he wanted to battle Lil Wayne on Verzuz. It’s unlikely Weezy will take him up on it. The pair do not get along.