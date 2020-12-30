Young Buck: 50 Cent Stole Vitamin Water Deal From G-Unit!!

Young Buck is continuing to spill the tea on his former boss, 50 Cent, and says the G-Unit rapper stole a Vitamin Water deal for himself — when it was initially put on the table for the whole group.

“The Vitamin Water situation was a situation where I remember it coming through the pipelines and I remember me also coming to 50 saying, ‘Ayo, what about this?'” Buck told Vlad. “He would pay attention to [deals] but if it wasn’t no upfront money involved in the deals, then he wouldn’t encourage us to do the deals. And the Vitamin Water deal was exactly kind of that way where there was opportunity where I think we all could have been a part of that deal, but it wasn’t no upfront money there for us.”

He continued: “So he took the deal for him and whatever percentage he got out of that deal turned into what he was able to walk away from. Was there any resentment or upsetness from me? Nah, but I did feel like this no different than some of those other situations that been brought to 50 from me and even the other guys had other situations, where he just wasn’t entertaining it if there wasn’t any upfront money with us. And he did a situation that wasn’t no upfront money but then becoming one of the most lucrative deals of his career. And I seen that opportunity there for me, Banks, Yayo and even Game at the time! But it was one of those situations where it was kind of his way or no way.”