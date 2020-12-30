‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that with all the baby talk around town with Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Chance Chancellor (Donny Boaz), it may be giving Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) a baby itch. In today’s episode, Lily asked Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) if he ever wanted more children.

Billy replied no because he feels after everything his kids have been through they deserve his full attention. We could tell that that wasn’t the answer Lily was looking for, and while she played it off, it definitely feels like Lily wants to try to have another child!

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) Wants Another Baby!

Is this something that could happen in the next year? Could Billy and Lily have a baby? What if they end up having a child before Abby and Chance, and the drama and jealousy that would ensue! They just got together not long ago, but it already feels like there’s a possibility that we could be welcoming a baby LiBi in the next year.

Will Billy cave into his own feelings about having another child, especially if it’s with Lily? Plus, it’s not just these two we have to worry about. Something like this would absolutely destroy Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle).

While she’s the one that broke up with Billy, and she’s the one that kicked him out, it seems that Billy may have done more for her than she did for him. Now, she’s been snooping around a bit more and it seems like she’s not ready to see Billy and Lily together.

What do you think? Do you think Lily and Billy could have a kid in the future? Let us know in the comments below.

