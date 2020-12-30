‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) has been plans for 2021. While this year has been a mess all around, it’s important to note the strength many people exhibited throughout the year.

It was a testament to how well people were able to endure and how we can band together. It’s not something we saw much of in the news, but it all around us nonetheless.

With 2021 on the horizon, we can only work to make things better and hopefully, many people will be able to get back to work. Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) is looking forward to the future and it’s potential. Take a look at her caption below and use the link to see the full post.

“Stepping through the door to a new year. What do you choose to take with you and what will you leave behind. What holds you to your past and what can you let go of to ignite you’re future and all it’s potential?? 🙏🏼❤️🌟 #SetIntentions #2021goals“

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) Is Setting Goals For 2021

Fans wrote on her post, “I would take health with me for the new year and leave this corona virus behind for the old year 🙏❤️”, “Sometimes its myself but I always end up pushing myself and making do what I put my mind too.”, “I will leave everything behind. I hope i can let go of some things like what i’ve done in the past… That’s something i need to work on..”, and “Happy new year Courtney💜 love your contagious positive attitude and trying to make this world a better place one smile at a time, that’s actually inspired me to do the same😘”.

What do you think? What’s your goal for 2021? Let us know in the comments below.

