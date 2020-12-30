XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By .com

XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



.com – was trading at $0.21923 by 09:18 (14:18 GMT) on the .com Index on Wednesday, up 10.45% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 24.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $9.86595B, or 1.33% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.19217 to $0.22317 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 39.18%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.02180B or 5.94% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1743 to $0.3826 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 93.34% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $27,923.1 on the .com Index, up 4.58% on the day.

was trading at $729.00 on the .com Index, a gain of 0.96%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $519.60893B or 70.15% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $83.04335B or 11.21% of the total cryptocurrency market value.