XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence

.com – was trading at $0.21923 by 09:18 (14:18 GMT) on the .com Index on Wednesday, up 10.45% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 24.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $9.86595B, or 1.33% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.19217 to $0.22317 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 39.18%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.02180B or 5.94% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1743 to $0.3826 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 93.34% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $27,923.1 on the .com Index, up 4.58% on the day.

was trading at $729.00 on the .com Index, a gain of 0.96%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $519.60893B or 70.15% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $83.04335B or 11.21% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR